Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A familiar name is considering throwing his hat in the ring for the Toledo mayoral race. Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner has confirmed that he’s considering a run for another term as mayor.

Finkbeiner said his supporters have gathered enough signatures to qualify him for the race, but he’s not yet decided if he’ll turn them in.

BREAKING NEWS: Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner now says he is considering a run for mayor again. His supporters have gathered enough signatures but he's not yet decided if he'll turn them in. Carty says issues like crime need to be addressed #13abc pic.twitter.com/vcK8kmGAV8 — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 12, 2021

Finkbeiner was a two-term mayor in the 1990s. He successfully ran for a third term in 2005, taking office in January 2006.

Prior to being elected mayor, Finkbeiner served eight years as a city councilman and two years as deputy mayor.

