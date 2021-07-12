Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race

Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A familiar name is considering throwing his hat in the ring for the Toledo mayoral race. Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner has confirmed that he’s considering a run for another term as mayor.

Finkbeiner said his supporters have gathered enough signatures to qualify him for the race, but he’s not yet decided if he’ll turn them in.

Finkbeiner was a two-term mayor in the 1990s. He successfully ran for a third term in 2005, taking office in January 2006.

Prior to being elected mayor, Finkbeiner served eight years as a city councilman and two years as deputy mayor.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Classic
Rain cancels Marathon Classic, reduced tournament winner announced
Multiple shots were fired on Mansfield leaving a 17-year-old in critical condition.
Teenager shot Saturday in west Toledo
Sandusky man shot and killed Saturday morning
Toledo Police
Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect
Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims

Latest News

Vets with Nets
Third annual Vets with Nets
Three Toledo firefighters are helping with recovery efforts in the Surfside, Florida condo...
Ohio Task Force One to return home from collapsed building mission
Local woman wins Caregiver 360 award
Local caregiver honored with new award
Local woman wins Caregiver 360 award
Woman wins "Caregivers 360" award