Friends of the Library hosting book sale

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is hosting its July Friends of the Library book sale on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Reservations are required. Call 419-259-5455 Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to schedule a reservation.

The book sale will be held at the Friends of the Library Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd.

Hours for the sale are:

  • Thursday: noon – 7 p.m. (*Members-only)
  • Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Public invited, but must have reservation)
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Public invited, but must have reservation)

