Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Hire off-duty firefighters for home improvements with new app

“Hidrent” app is already is cities including Austin, Dallas, Phoenix and Tampa, and just launched in Toledo as a gig marketplace for off-duty firefighters.
“Hidrent” app is already is cities including Austin, Dallas, Phoenix and Tampa, and just...
“Hidrent” app is already is cities including Austin, Dallas, Phoenix and Tampa, and just launched in Toledo as a gig marketplace for off-duty firefighters.(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you need an extra hand around the house, there are a number of apps you can download, but only one that connects you to a local off-duty firefighter in the community, open and willing to lend a hand.

Customers go to the website www.hidrent.com to request a certified local firefighter to come help out around the home and put in your request. The website will then pair you with a local firefighter here you can chat online and make the arrangements for the home improvement requests. The website offers recommendations on rates, but ultimately it is the customer that sets the offered rate.

Once approved, the firefighter comes out to the home, completes the job, and all payments are taken through the website.

Duties range from moving furniture, hanging ceiling fans and holiday lights, to assembly and non-emergency medical transportation.

“This is truly, I think for me, a win-win situation, said Jackie Nusbaum from Sylvania. “It helps me and I’m dealing with these wonderful people, who laid their life on the line for us, and if we can help them, then why not? They would do anything to help us at any given time.”

Typically firefighters work 10 24-hour days, so that leaves 20 off-duty days to pick up a side jobs and make some supplemental income.

“I love working with the community and a lot of times when I’m dealing with the community, it’s not in the best situations, to where this here, is great,” said Tim Hoberg, a local firefighter.

Local firefighters interested in signing and customers interested in the services can download the Hidrent app and visit its website here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marathon Classic
Rain cancels Marathon Classic, reduced tournament winner announced
Multiple shots were fired on Mansfield leaving a 17-year-old in critical condition.
Teenager shot Saturday in west Toledo
Toledo Police
Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect
Sandusky man shot and killed Saturday morning
Toledo fire crews at the scene of a fire on Magnolia Street in north Toledo that killed two of...
City of Toledo takes cancer-stricken firefighters to court over worker’s comp claims

Latest News

Firefighters review mass shooting incident on Detroit and Lawrence
Firefighters review mass shooting incident on Detroit and Lawrence
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at Detroit and Lawrence mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Lucas county is ordering a larger secure ballot box for the November election in anticipation...
‘Voter fraud is rare in Ohio’: Secretary of State identifies 117 potential voter fraud violations