Hire off-duty firefighters for home improvements with new app

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you need an extra hand around the house, there are a number of apps you can download, but only one that connects you to a local off-duty firefighter in the community, open and willing to lend a hand.

Customers go to the website www.hidrent.com to request a certified local firefighter to come help out around the home and put in your request. The website will then pair you with a local firefighter here you can chat online and make the arrangements for the home improvement requests. The website offers recommendations on rates, but ultimately it is the customer that sets the offered rate.

Once approved, the firefighter comes out to the home, completes the job, and all payments are taken through the website.

Duties range from moving furniture, hanging ceiling fans and holiday lights, to assembly and non-emergency medical transportation.

“This is truly, I think for me, a win-win situation, said Jackie Nusbaum from Sylvania. “It helps me and I’m dealing with these wonderful people, who laid their life on the line for us, and if we can help them, then why not? They would do anything to help us at any given time.”

Typically firefighters work 10 24-hour days, so that leaves 20 off-duty days to pick up a side jobs and make some supplemental income.

“I love working with the community and a lot of times when I’m dealing with the community, it’s not in the best situations, to where this here, is great,” said Tim Hoberg, a local firefighter.

Local firefighters interested in signing and customers interested in the services can download the Hidrent app and visit its website here.

