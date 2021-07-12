Inverness Club prepares for the Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is preparing for the largest LPGA event, the Solheim Cup.

The top golfers from the USA will compete against Europe.

Right now, construction is underway at the course. Driving by The Inverness Club, you can see multiple tents, scaffolding and pavilions taking shape. All of the private suites are being put together now, along with the massive 70,000 sq ft. Meijer Pavilion. The pavilion is open to the public and will feature two levels of fun, live local bands daily and views of 6 holes on the course.

Becky Newell is the 2021 Solheim Cup tournament director. She is working to oversee everything from ticket sales to construction. Right now, the top ticket sales are from Ohio, Michigan, Florida, California and Texas. Typically the tournament pulls fans from all across the U.S., Europe and other countries around the globe.

Newell says even if you don’t watch golf, you should plan to spend a day at the tournament taking in the party atmosphere and cheering on team USA.

“Bands on a golf course?! Can you imagine that? We’re all about getting loud, there’s no quiet please paddles at Solheim Cup. It’s all about how loud you can get and paint your face red, white and blue,” says Newell.

By the beginning of August, additional items will arrive at the course and Toledoans will notice additional tents going up as the final preparations are put in place before Toledo is put in the international spotlight.

