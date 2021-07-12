Local caregiver honored with new award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local caregiver is being honored for her dedication to the community and the people she serves.

Brenda Kelly, who works at Oak Leaf Village of Toledo, was surprised with her Caregivers 360 award at work on Friday.

Advanced Specialty Hospitals launched the award a few months ago as an initiative to honor those who go above and beyond to care for loved ones.

“She’s so sweet,” Oak Leaf executive director Diane Doneghy said. “When I’m in my office, I can hear her with our residents. ... She’ll put on the music for them, make sure they’re all taken care of before she leaves their apartments. It’s just the little things that she does.”

All those who are recognized with the award get a spa day, dinner, jewelry, a rental Jeep, and an overnight stay at the Renaissance Toledo.

