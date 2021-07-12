Traffic
Lucas County Fair gets underway with opening ceremony, parade

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The county fair kicks off Monday morning at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee.

It runs Monday through Sunday this week. The fair opens with a horse show Monday morning followed by an opening ceremony and a parade in the afternoon.

Regular admission costs $7 but those 12 years of age and younger get in for free. There is no cost to park.

Fair gates open up at 9 a.m. each day but the end times vary. Monday through Wednesday the fair closes at 10 p.m. and from Thursday to Saturday it closes at midnight. On Sunday, the fair closes from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The rides cost $15 per session or $20 for the day.

Visit the Lucas County Fair website for additional details.

