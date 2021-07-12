Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Burger lovers are in luck this week, with the Ohio Beef Council bringing the Ohio Burger Week to Toledo.

Toledo restaurants join establishments in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton in offering $6 burgers from July 12-18. Participating Toledo restaurants include Bar 145, The Whitehouse Inn, Focaccia’s, and Blarney Irish Pub.

An Official Toledo Burger Week passport is available online today to help guide people to participating restaurants, which will then stamp the passport for each burger ordered. People who complete the entire passport by visiting each participant can then submit their information and a picture of the passport online to be entered to win a grill-out party, courtesy of the Ohio Beef Council.

