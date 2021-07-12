Ohio Task Force One to return home from collapsed building mission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force One will head home on Tuesday after spending more than a week helping with search and recovery efforts at the Surfside, Florida collapsed building site.

The team announced it had been given demobilization orders in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

“It is simply impossible for us, as a team, to express our thanks and gratitude for the support we have received from all over the Ohio region,” said Phil Sinewe, the team’s Public Information Officer. “The messages of support have been unwavering and vast in number. We thank all of you for your support of our team’s efforts.”

The task force expects its members to arrive home Thursday afternoon.

Three Toledo Fire and Rescue team members were deployed with the task force. Assistant Chief John Kaminski told 13abc’s Josh Croup last week their primary mission is providing closure to the families of those lost in the collapse.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, to this magnitude,” Kaminski said. “With the number of people still trapped, that weighs heavily... It’s a very tragic scene. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to help the best we can and to bring closure to the families.”

