Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that occurred in the early morning hours of July 11, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green Police are seeking help from the public in identifying dozens of people that took part in a downtown brawl late Saturday night.

According to police, around 1:20 a.m. a fight broke out on the 100 block of N. Main St.  

The Bowling Green Police Division is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Adam Cox at 419-352-2571.  

Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

