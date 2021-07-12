Traffic
Robbery suspects lead TPD units on chase in East Toledo

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two robbery suspects were arrested on Friday afternoon after they led Toledo Police on a vehicle pursuit in East Toledo.

Units were called to the 400 block of Fourth St. just before 1 p.m. when a suspect vehicle used in a felony theft of the Bambino’s Pizza in the 2200 block of Airport was spotted. The vehicle was occupied by Matthew Jester, 27, and Kayla Taylor, 24.

When officers approached the vehicle, Jester and Taylor fled in the car. TPD attempted a traffic stop, but Jester did not stop and led units on a pursuit after ramming through a residential fence.

The vehicle eventually stopped at the Central overpass, and both suspects fled on foot. Both were quickly taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported in the pursuit.

