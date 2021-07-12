‘Voter fraud is rare in Ohio’: Secretary of State identifies 117 potential voter fraud violations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred more than 100 cases of possible voter fraud violations to the state Attorney General’s office for potential prosecution.

The state’s top election official made the announcement Monday, saying voter fraud is still exceedingly rare in Ohio. Enforcing the election security requirements keeps it that way, LaRose said.

His office identified 117 people who registered to vote in Ohio, or who cast a ballot, who are not American citizens. 13 non-citizens cast a ballot; 104 of the cases were referred because non-citizens were registered to vote, LaRose said.

“These are small numbers, but there is no such thing as an acceptable level of voter fraud,” said LaRose. “We’re just not going to tolerate it. There’s also that deterrent factor. People need to know that if you’re attempting to cast a ballot and you’re not a citizen, then we’re going to catch you.”

The Secretary of State’s office cross-referenced the voter rolls with documentation from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The BMV notes when a person submits documentation that indicates they are not a U.S. citizen.

The people identified by LaRose’s office were notified ahead of the election to cancel their voter registration or alert the office if they had become an American citizen, according to a statement from the Secretary of State’s office.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office will conduct an investigation and decide the next steps, including possible prosecution.

You can learn more about Ohio’s election security measures here and read the entire referring letter to Attorney General Dave Yost here.

