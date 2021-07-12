While treating wounded at Detroit and Lawrence mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire administrators have reviewed the mass shooting that happened on Detroit and Lawrence last week Saturday night.

“This was such a large area that nobody really knew where the hot zone started and where it ended,” said Toledo Fire spokesperson Private Sterling Rahe.

Twelve people were shot during shooting and one person was killed.

“Nobody really knew what they were getting into,” said Private Rahe.

Fire crews were staged at Detroit and Central while TPD tried to control the situation.

“They were overwhelmed with multiple patients. Multiple gunshot victims that needed treatment. When the crews moved up the incident commander moved up with them and not just the engine crew,” said Private Rahe.

Private Rahe says when they moved up that’s when they realized they were in a dangerous situation.

“It was decided by the incident commander to treat those victims. Rapidly triage them and get them away from the scene as quickly as possible. We had TPS with us. They were protecting us - basically cover,” said Private Rahe.

There were 80 shots fired.

“This is a very dynamic profession. We know that we take inherent risks and there are dangers involved. Typically that has to do with us responding within what we’re trained for,” said Private Rahe.

Toledo Fire relies on TPD to clear the scene before they enter the hot zone. Investigators say decisions were made to benefit those who were hurt.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.