COVID-19 Delta variant found in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The highly contagious Delta variant coronavirus strain has been identified in Lucas County, health officials announced Tuesday. It’s now the most dominant strain in the United States.

The first person confirmed to be infected with the strain in Lucas County is an unvaccinated person in their 20s, the health department said. Public health officials are investigating how the infected person contracted it.

Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

“The vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant, but you have to get the full vaccine series to get the maximum protection,” said Dr.Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner. “The majority of people who get the Delta variant are not fully vaccinated.”

Health officials are urging the community to prevent a surge of the virus by getting vaccinated, staying home if you’re sick, and getting tested for COVID-19 if they are experiencing symptoms. It is also encouraging unvaccinated people to wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands frequently/

“Protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time,” said Dr. Zgodzinski. “Together, as a community, we can protect each other and put the pandemic behind us.”

