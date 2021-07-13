Dept. of Agriculture hosting virtual meetings for farmers in new H2Ohio counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture will hold a series of virtual informational meetings for farmers in the newly added 10 counties to learn about the H2Ohio initiative.

The program incentivizes farmers for implementing proven conservation practices to reduce phosphorus runoff. The ten new counties include Seneca, Huron, Erie, Wyandot, Richland, Shelby, Sandusky, Marion, Ottawa, and Crawford.

Virtual meetings will be held later this month for farmers in the newly eligible counties to provide more information on H2Ohio’s conservation programs:

July 20, 6 p.m.

July 22, 9 a.m.

July 28, 6 p.m.

July 29, 1 p.m.

The meetings will be held via Microsoft Teams. More information about the meetings, including links to join, can be found at h2.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.