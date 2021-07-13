Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dept. of Agriculture hosting virtual meetings for farmers in new H2Ohio counties

Technology
Technology(unsplash.com)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture will hold a series of virtual informational meetings for farmers in the newly added 10 counties to learn about the H2Ohio initiative.

The program incentivizes farmers for implementing proven conservation practices to reduce phosphorus runoff. The ten new counties include Seneca, Huron, Erie, Wyandot, Richland, Shelby, Sandusky, Marion, Ottawa, and Crawford.

Virtual meetings will be held later this month for farmers in the newly eligible counties to provide more information on H2Ohio’s conservation programs:

  • July 20, 6 p.m.
  • July 22, 9 a.m.
  • July 28, 6 p.m.
  • July 29, 1 p.m.

The meetings will be held via Microsoft Teams. More information about the meetings, including links to join, can be found at h2.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week at participating restaurants in Toledo.
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at last week’s mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

Latest News

Toledo native opens first black owned coffee shop in downtown Toledo
Now Open: Toledo native opens first black-owned coffee shop in downtown Toledo
A Toledo Fire & Rescue boat
Rescue divers searching for man in Maumee River near downtown Toledo
App just launched in Toledo providing side jobs to firefighters
"Hidrent" app launches in Toledo, gig marketplace for local off-duty firefighters
The East & West Ramp garages will now be demolished this summer instead of next year following...
UToledo accelerates demolition of parking structures following Florida collapse