Dispatchers raise concern over staffing levels

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several Toledo Fire and Rescue Department 911 dispatchers say staffing issues at the dispatch center are approaching a dangerous level. One dispatcher, who spoke to 13abc on the condition of anonymity even remarked, “I am happy I have no family in Toledo, because if they called 9-1-1 I don’t know when they would get an answer.”

Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a spokesperson for the department, acknowledges that staffing is a problem the department is working to solve.

“It is a challenge when it comes to employment, keeping people going,” says Pvt. Rahe. “911 center is our front line for safety services. It is something that has to be up and operational 24/7 and that’s the goal to keep it there.”

These concerns have arisen amid accusations from homeowner, Megan Werder, that it took 10 minutes for one caller to reach 911 during a recent house fire. That fire, on June 29, erupted in a home on Vinton Street in Toledo and spread to surrounding structures. Pvt. Rahe disputes that claim, however, telling 13abc that “from the time the 911 call taker picked it up, it was dispatched, and a rig was on the scene was at about five minutes.” He added that it took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire in both structures under control.

13abc is waiting to receive that dispatch call audio from Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

