Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Doorbell cam catches man smearing feces on Black Lives Matter sign

By WRAL staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WRAL) – Neighbors are outraged after a man vandalized a Black Lives Matter sign in a family’s front yard.

The incident was caught on camera, and police are looking at it as a possible hate crime.

“It’s a super cowardly act,” said neighbor David Ngo. “That’s for sure.”

A Ring doorbell camera shows what happened as a man approaches the family’s front porch.

He’s accused of snatching a BLM sign from the homeowner’s yard, leaving it on his front porch and smearing it with feces.

“As Americans, we still try to hide the fact that there’s a terrible history that comes with racism. It’s still alive and well,” Ngo said.

In an off-camera interview, the man who lives at the home where the incident occurred said, as the only Black family living on his street, they’ve never been disrespected like this before.

He said he shared the doorbell video in hopes the culprit will be caught.

“If you have a difference of opinion, you can just talk to somebody about it,” said Ngo, whose family has ordered its own BLM sign to post in their yard.

The suspect is described as a tall man weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He has red or auburn hair with sideburns and a full beard.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week at participating restaurants in Toledo.
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at last week’s mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

Latest News

A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
GOP state voting restrictions ‘un-American,’ Biden declares
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
Coke Zero is getting a makeover and a new taste.
Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon