George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange collapses
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mural honoring George Floyd erected at Summit and Lagrange in Toledo has collapsed.
Toledo police were seen outside the building, which used to house the Mugshots Bar, setting up tape around the pile of bricks that once formed the artwork.
The piece, which was called “Take a Breath” was painted in April of this year to commemorate a year since Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.
No word yet on what may have caused the collapse.
