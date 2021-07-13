Traffic
Leaky apartment ceiling prompts safety concerns

Woman seeking repairs from Beal Properties after rainwater breaks through ceiling
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When water started leaking through her ceiling, Kranda May went live on Facebook.

“My son and I were sitting here watching TV and this started to leak. This is a new leak,” said May.

That new leak started Sunday, days after May says she reported the leaking ceiling to her landlord, Beal Properties.

May, 25, explains she has lived in The Avenue Apartments on Collingwood the past three years. She’s on the second floor of a three story building, which means rainwater from the roof is leaking through the empty apartment upstairs.

It’s been that way, May says, the past two years, but now it’s become a safety issue for her 4-year-old son Marley.

“I don’t feel safe even sitting in my own living room because who’s to say it won’t cave in on us,” continued May, “and I don’t even want to take that chance.”

A maintenance worker told May he set up a trashcan to catch the leaking rainwater in the empty apartment upstairs. However, the increasing weight of a can filling with water offers her little comfort when it comes to the structural integrity of her ceiling.

13abc left a voicemail and sent an email to Beal Properties, owners of The Avenue Apartments. We will continue to keep you posted on any developments.

