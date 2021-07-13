Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new entertainment district may be coming to Toledo, bringing new life to one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

Get used to hearing this new phrase: Lowertown.

Most probably will know this area as Vistula but this new name will honor the past and hopefully bring lots of new there.

Lowertown is officially considered Summit Street between Cherry and Bush Street. It is poised to become Toledo’s newest entertainment district. Meaning among other things, more liquor licenses for businesses to call the area home.

“It’s a great thing. This is the history of Toledo over here,” said Mohamed Ismail of the Summit Diner.

Ismail and the Summit Diner already have good crowds and their regulars but if this becomes an entertainment district, it might be harder to find a seat.

“Business is always a good thing. Competition, hopefully we see more businesses open up more restaurants, more cafes. Everything on this riverfront should be renovated,” said Ismail.

“The entertainment district really helps us realize the possibility of using the riverfront as a source of pleasure and joy,” said Andrew Newby of Toledo Spirits.

Long after your breakfast, Toledo Spirits might be your next stop. This business is too already thriving on Summit Street. This is part of where Toledo was founded and some of the feel here reflects that. Bringing it back to life and bringing new energy to the riverfront, might make this an area you don’t recognize in 10 years.

“We see an opportunity to kinda bring the retail component of this neighborhood back as well and simultaneously help the residential component,” said Newby.

City council needs to sign off on this designation. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has already written a letter of support. A public meeting on the plans will be held Wednesday morning at 10:45 at One Government Center.

A vote by council could happen as early as next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.