Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Missing Monroe woman’s family continues to look for answers

Facing Heartbreaking News
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In August, it will be 4 years since 26-year-old Jenna Verhille’s family reported her missing from her South Rockwood, Michigan home.

During this time, they never really lost faith that she would somehow be found alive. But recent information from a renewed search of her cold case has taken away any hope that she’s alive.

According to Monroe City Police, they have reason to believe that Jenna is deceased and they are now actively looking for her remains.

And that’s the hope from her mother Jeannie who says she just wants to bring her body home for a proper burial.

Jenna’s mother says at the time they discovered that Jenna was missing they immediately went to the police in their area and asked for investigators’ help in finding her. However her mother Jeannie says police never seemed to take their case seriously and the family never felt like they were actively looking for their daughter. So over the years, Jenna’s family formed their own searches for her and never stopped looking for her. Jeannie says they were grateful when Monroe City Police took over the investigation. They say they’ve gotten more answers in the last 4-months about her case than in the last 4-years.

Police and family members believe Jenna, who was struggling with heroin addiction at the time, overdosed and died. The question remains what was done with her body?

Police issued a renewed call for any information about Jenna’s disappearance a few weeks ago and say they’ve received dozens of tips that they are actively following up on.

They remain hopeful that they will be able to locate Jenna’s body so her family can have some form of closure.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week at participating restaurants in Toledo.
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at last week’s mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

Latest News

Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Dispatcher say they are tired and that staffing levels are dangerous.
Emergency Dispatch Staff Shortage
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange collapses
The project is part of Toledo Jeep Fest
Local students create artwork using Jeep grilles