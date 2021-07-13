Missing Monroe woman’s family continues to look for answers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In August, it will be 4 years since 26-year-old Jenna Verhille’s family reported her missing from her South Rockwood, Michigan home.

During this time, they never really lost faith that she would somehow be found alive. But recent information from a renewed search of her cold case has taken away any hope that she’s alive.

According to Monroe City Police, they have reason to believe that Jenna is deceased and they are now actively looking for her remains.

And that’s the hope from her mother Jeannie who says she just wants to bring her body home for a proper burial.

Jenna’s mother says at the time they discovered that Jenna was missing they immediately went to the police in their area and asked for investigators’ help in finding her. However her mother Jeannie says police never seemed to take their case seriously and the family never felt like they were actively looking for their daughter. So over the years, Jenna’s family formed their own searches for her and never stopped looking for her. Jeannie says they were grateful when Monroe City Police took over the investigation. They say they’ve gotten more answers in the last 4-months about her case than in the last 4-years.

Police and family members believe Jenna, who was struggling with heroin addiction at the time, overdosed and died. The question remains what was done with her body?

Police issued a renewed call for any information about Jenna’s disappearance a few weeks ago and say they’ve received dozens of tips that they are actively following up on.

They remain hopeful that they will be able to locate Jenna’s body so her family can have some form of closure.

