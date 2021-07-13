Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Motorcyclists to gather for 5th Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride

(WTVG)
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAMORA, Ohio (WTVG) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 5th Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride is set for August 8th, 2021.

The ride is in honor of Sierah Joughin, 20, who was abducted and murdered in July 2016.

“I still think about it every day,” said Josh Kolasinski. “I don’t want anyone else to go through what we had to go through.”

Kolasinski, who was dating Joughin at the time, created the non-profit called Keeping Our Girls Safe (KOGS). It provides free self-defense classes to women and girls throughout the area.

“Self-defense is a big one and it’s something that every single woman in this area needs to have in the back of their heads.”

In August, KOGS plans a motorcycle memorial ride in Sierah’s honor.

“Generally, we have around 1,000 riders,” said Kolasinksi. “We are hoping for a big turnout and we are hoping for all of the support that we usually get.”

This is their only fundraiser and helps support the self-defense classes throughout the year.

“If we can put 2,000 girls through self-defense class and we make a difference in one situation, I would say that’s a win.”

The 5th Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride is August 8th and starts at Evergreen High School at 9am, with bikes leaving at noon.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week at participating restaurants in Toledo.
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at last week’s mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

Latest News

Jenna Varhille
Missing Monroe woman’s family continues to look for answers
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Dispatcher say they are tired and that staffing levels are dangerous.
Emergency Dispatch Staff Shortage
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange collapses
The project is part of Toledo Jeep Fest
Local students create artwork using Jeep grilles