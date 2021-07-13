Motorcyclists to gather for 5th Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride

METAMORA, Ohio (WTVG) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 5th Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride is set for August 8th, 2021.

The ride is in honor of Sierah Joughin, 20, who was abducted and murdered in July 2016.

“I still think about it every day,” said Josh Kolasinski. “I don’t want anyone else to go through what we had to go through.”

Kolasinski, who was dating Joughin at the time, created the non-profit called Keeping Our Girls Safe (KOGS). It provides free self-defense classes to women and girls throughout the area.

“Self-defense is a big one and it’s something that every single woman in this area needs to have in the back of their heads.”

In August, KOGS plans a motorcycle memorial ride in Sierah’s honor.

“Generally, we have around 1,000 riders,” said Kolasinksi. “We are hoping for a big turnout and we are hoping for all of the support that we usually get.”

This is their only fundraiser and helps support the self-defense classes throughout the year.

“If we can put 2,000 girls through self-defense class and we make a difference in one situation, I would say that’s a win.”

The 5th Annual Sierah Joughin Memorial Ride is August 8th and starts at Evergreen High School at 9am, with bikes leaving at noon.

To register, click here.

