Now Open: Toledo native opens first black-owned coffee shop in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keith Jordan is proof that you can turn your life around at any age.

Jordan admits he made some bad decisions as a young person, but now he’s a successful entrepreneur and the owner of a new cafe in Downtown Toledo.

The Onyx Cafe is the first black-owned cafe in downtown Toledo, located inside the Oliver House, and Jordan is the first black distributor in Northwest Ohio.

“It wasn’t intentional, but when things are led upon your heart to do something and your passionate, and its a way of giving back and serving, I mean, you just go for it,” Jordan said.

The Onyx Cafe is known for its onyx blend of coffee, a mix of citrus, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

