President Biden coming to Cincinnati for CNN town hall

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden is coming to Cincinnati next week for a CNN town hall, according to the White House.

The White House says Biden will visit the Queen City on July 21.

“Issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy” are expected to be the focus of the event, a CNN report claims.

The location of the town hall has not been released.

CNN said, citing a network spokesperson, the event is invitation-only.

Biden’s last visit to Cincinnati was in advance of the 2020 election with a stop at Union Terminal in October.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Cincinnati in April as part of the “Getting America Back on Track Tour.”

Harris met with city and state transportation officials at the University of Cincinnati 1819 Innovation Hub on why the American Rescue Plan invests in public transit.

