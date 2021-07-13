Rescue divers searching for man in Maumee River near downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Water rescue personnel from Toledo Fire & Rescue are in the Maumee River near Owens Corning Pkwy. on Tuesday morning.

According to TFRD, an adult male went into the water around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They are unsure whether he jumped or fell in. Divers were unable to find anything Monday before the search was paused.

Divers are resuming the search. 13abc will update this story when more information is available.

