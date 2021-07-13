Traffic
Safe at Home program offers protection for abuse and trafficking victims

The goal is to offer identity protection to victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
By Christina Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Domestic violence cases jumped during the pandemic, and protecting victims is always a concern.

Here in Ohio, there is the “Safe at Home” program. It’s designed to offer some privacy and protection to victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse or human trafficking.

The program offers address confidentiality to survivors. Under the program, those who take part are assigned a substitute address. The address can be used in a state government transaction such as getting a license or registering to vote. Here is how it works: participants are assigned a P.O. box as their permanent address. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office then manages mail that comes in and keeps the addresses of those enrolled in the program confidential.

If you would like more information on the program you can sign up here: SafeathomeOhio.gov

You can also find information here if you or someone you know needs help escaping abuse.

