Semi crash closes portion of US 24 into Tuesday morning

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck driver lost control of his vehicle Monday night and the truck slid off the roadway, causing some roads to be closed overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The truck was heading east on US 24 between Maumee and Waterville around 10:30 p.m. when it slid off the road and into a ditch, hitting a road sign.

US 24 eastbound was closed through early Tuesday as crews removed the truck.

No injuries were reported. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

