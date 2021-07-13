Students turning Jeep grilles into artwork

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of Toledo Jeep Fest, an art exhibit might not come to mind.

But there’s a unique show and online auction that will be part of this year’s event.

It features Jeep grilles decorated by students from the Toledo School for the Arts.

Unexpected artwork is filling the walls of the gallery at TSA.

Leslie Watza is the Manager of Arts Entrepeneurship at the school.

“Everybody had access to a physical grill they could use as part of the piece or off of. We had one piece that is very conceptual and others are literal.”

The project is part of Toledo Jeep Fest.

It was a collaboration between TSA students and mentors from the community.

“We’ve got everything from Jeep dealers to artists,manufacturers and educators all in the mix.”

Laine Brown turned her grill into an ocean reef thanks to the help of her mentor at Fire Nation.

“I am really happy with it, I like the way it turned out. It is the biggest piece of art I have ever made, so this is very much of a first for me. I can’t wait to see where it ends up.”

Laine’s sister Anya was also part of the project.

She loved working on the unusual canvas.

“It still kind of surreal. It hasn’t fully hit me. I remember the night of the gallery opening here. People are going to be moved by our work, then bid on it, that’s crazy. My sister and I would like to thank our dad for all his help with our projects.”

Being part of this project reminds Leslie why she became a teacher.

“Every single tme I get involved in one of these things, I get more excited about what I do for a living. It’s not a job. It re-invigorates, motivates and inspires me.”

The online auction for the artwork started Tuesday.

It runs through August 8th.

You can schedule an appointment to come see it at TSA. You will also be able to get an up close look at it during Jeep Fest in the SeaGate Centre.

If you’d like to learn more, get connected to toledojeepfest.com or ts4arts.org. You can also call (419) 246-8732.

The money raised from the auction will be split between Toledo Jeep Fest and TSA.

