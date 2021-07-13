Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Students turning Jeep grilles into artwork

They are on display at TSA and will be moved to SeaGate Centre for Toledo Jeep Fest.
It was created by students at TSA
It was created by students at TSA(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of Toledo Jeep Fest, an art exhibit might not come to mind.

But there’s a unique show and online auction that will be part of this year’s event.

It features Jeep grilles decorated by students from the Toledo School for the Arts.

Unexpected artwork is filling the walls of the gallery at TSA.

Leslie Watza is the Manager of Arts Entrepeneurship at the school.

“Everybody had access to a physical grill they could use as part of the piece or off of. We had one piece that is very conceptual and others are literal.”

The project is part of Toledo Jeep Fest.

It was a collaboration between TSA students and mentors from the community.

“We’ve got everything from Jeep dealers to artists,manufacturers and educators all in the mix.”

Laine Brown turned her grill into an ocean reef thanks to the help of her mentor at Fire Nation.

“I am really happy with it, I like the way it turned out. It is the biggest piece of art I have ever made, so this is very much of a first for me. I can’t wait to see where it ends up.”

Laine’s sister Anya was also part of the project.

She loved working on the unusual canvas.

“It still kind of surreal. It hasn’t fully hit me. I remember the night of the gallery opening here. People are going to be moved by our work, then bid on it, that’s crazy. My sister and I would like to thank our dad for all his help with our projects.”

Being part of this project reminds Leslie why she became a teacher.

“Every single tme I get involved in one of these things, I get more excited about what I do for a living. It’s not a job. It re-invigorates, motivates and inspires me.”

The online auction for the artwork started Tuesday.

It runs through August 8th.

You can schedule an appointment to come see it at TSA. You will also be able to get an up close look at it during Jeep Fest in the SeaGate Centre.

If you’d like to learn more, get connected to toledojeepfest.com or ts4arts.org. You can also call (419) 246-8732.

The money raised from the auction will be split between Toledo Jeep Fest and TSA.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week at participating restaurants in Toledo.
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at last week’s mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

Latest News

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Witnesses: George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange destroyed by lightning strike
Toledo police say drug dealers are disguising methamphetamine to look like ecstasy pills
TPD: drug dealers may be selling you ‘meth’ instead of ‘ecstasy’
Private Sterling Rahe speaks on dispatch staffing.
Dispatchers raise concern over staffing levels
Jenna Varhille
Missing Monroe woman’s family continues to look for answers