Toledo ranked among best cities to live, retire in

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo was listed among the best U.S. cities to live and retire in, according to the U.S. News and World Report.

Toledo ranked 116th out of 150 metro areas chosen as the best places to live. The rankings are based on the quality of life, the job market, the value of living, and people’s desire to live in each area.

The report notes the city’s slogan, “you will do better in Toledo,” as representative of Toledo residents’ positive attitude.

“Though tourists might not flock to Toledo as they do to some nearby metropolitan areas, residents know what makes the area great, including a low cost of living and a wealth of outdoor activities,” the U.S. News and World Report wrote.

The organization also ranked Toledo 104th out of 150 metro areas for the best places to retire. The rankings are based on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, health care quality, and the job market.

