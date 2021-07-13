Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD: drug dealers may be selling you ‘meth’ instead of ‘ecstasy’

By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Vice Unit for the Toledo Police Department says that in the past 4-6 months, they’ve seen an uptick in methamphetamine being taken off the streets in city.

But there’s a caveat - buyers thought it was ecstasy instead.

Police say drug dealers are tricking people by disguising the meth to look like ecstasy pills.

“They put a little butterflies stamps and a little stamps to make them decorative and you just never know,” said an undercover Toledo Police Vice Officer.

TPD’s vice unit and Toledo’s community services unit can provide people with Narcan kits. You can get them from the Toledo Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week at participating restaurants in Toledo.
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at last week’s mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

Latest News

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Witnesses: George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange destroyed by lightning strike
It was created by students at TSA
Students turning Jeep grilles into artwork
Private Sterling Rahe speaks on dispatch staffing.
Dispatchers raise concern over staffing levels
Jenna Varhille
Missing Monroe woman’s family continues to look for answers