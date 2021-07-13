TPD: drug dealers may be selling you ‘meth’ instead of ‘ecstasy’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Vice Unit for the Toledo Police Department says that in the past 4-6 months, they’ve seen an uptick in methamphetamine being taken off the streets in city.

But there’s a caveat - buyers thought it was ecstasy instead.

Police say drug dealers are tricking people by disguising the meth to look like ecstasy pills.

“They put a little butterflies stamps and a little stamps to make them decorative and you just never know,” said an undercover Toledo Police Vice Officer.

TPD’s vice unit and Toledo’s community services unit can provide people with Narcan kits. You can get them from the Toledo Police Department.

