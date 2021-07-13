TPS offering virtual learning this fall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will again offer an online learning option for interested students.

Registration opened Tuesday, July 13, and will run through Tuesday, August 3, for those students wishing to enroll in the Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Virtual Academy will have grades 1 through 12 and all students will be provided with Chromebooks and Internet service, if needed. All families will be contacted no later than Tuesday, August 10, for a status update.

The Virtual Academy will operate differently than last year. Students who attended last year’s Virtual Academy Must fill out an application to be considered for the 2021-2022 Virtual Academy; those students who attended the academy last year but wish to return to their home school MUST re-enroll in that school for the upcoming school year.

