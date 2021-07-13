Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPS offering virtual learning this fall

WebXtra: Longview E-Learning Challenges
WebXtra: Longview E-Learning Challenges(KLTV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will again offer an online learning option for interested students.

Registration opened Tuesday, July 13, and will run through Tuesday, August 3, for those students wishing to enroll in the Virtual Academy for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Virtual Academy will have grades 1 through 12 and all students will be provided with Chromebooks and Internet service, if needed. All families will be contacted no later than Tuesday, August 10, for a status update.

The Virtual Academy will operate differently than last year. Students who attended last year’s Virtual Academy Must fill out an application to be considered for the 2021-2022 Virtual Academy; those students who attended the academy last year but wish to return to their home school MUST re-enroll in that school for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week at participating restaurants in Toledo.
Ohio Burger Week kicks off this week in Toledo
The Toledo Police Department, Fire and Rescue and Bomb Squad are investigating.
While treating wounded at last week’s mass shooting, firefighters ended up in ‘hot zone’

Latest News

Jenna Varhille
Missing Monroe woman’s family continues to look for answers
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Dispatcher say they are tired and that staffing levels are dangerous.
Emergency Dispatch Staff Shortage
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange collapses
The project is part of Toledo Jeep Fest
Local students create artwork using Jeep grilles