UToledo accelerates demolition of parking structures following Florida collapse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is accelerating plans to demolish their parking structures as a response to the national conversation within concrete structures following the tragedy of the Surfside Condominium collapse in Florida and recent inspections for annual repairs.

The east and west ramp garages were set to be torn down next year, but demolition is now taking place this summer on the garages that were built in 1976.

On their website, the administration explains that with all parking garages, damages from the de-icing salts, snow plowing, winter freezes, and exposure to sun and water impact the lifespan of the structures.

In a statement on the university’s website, Jason Toth, Senior Associate Vice President for Administration says, “The degradation of the garages is continuing at an expedited pace compared to what we’ve seen in recent years and for the safety of our campus community, we needed to move up our timeline to take them down.”

Out of cautionary measures, the two parking structures will now be replaced with surface paved lots. A non-profit called SP+, of Chicago, will also be taking over the day-to-day operations. The university is set to spend $9 million to tear down the east and west garages, and for the paving, tripping, resurfacing, and repairs over the next several years.

“Despite our best efforts to extend the structural integrity of the garages, they have reached the end of their useful life. ... we are confident that these short-term inconveniences are necessary for the long-term positive impacts on the University,” said Toth.

“I’ve never really used the parking garages, so it’s not too bad of an issue for me. I don’t know too many people who use the parking garages, but I’m sure for safety it’s a good idea,” says Molly Ryan, a student at Toledo.

“I mean, if they were going to demolish it anyway and it keeps everyone safe, then yeah, I think it’s a good idea,” says Amid Gahadrad, a junior at Toledo.

909 spaces in the East Ramp and 750 spaces in the West Ramp will be eliminated, but once the garages are removed, there will continue to be more than 6,700 parking spaces across the main campus and 4,400 spaces on the Health Science Campus. The university states that it will also be taking into account the projected parking demands based on enrollment and employment trends, they expect to have a surplus in parking spaces.

