6 foot tall grass remains uncut

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grass that’s nearly six feet tall is not just a nuisance to neighbor Jim Studer. He calls it a safety issue.

Remember that 6 foot tall grass? It's still there. pic.twitter.com/CHW7bnmnTt — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) July 14, 2021

On June 24, 2021, Studer called the 13abc I-Team to see whether we could contact the city about the empty lot and the front yards of two nearby vacant homes that were also overgrown. 13abc submitted the address of a home, and the lawns were cut. However, three doors down, as of July 13, 2021, the vacant lot remained untouched.

At the end of June 2021, the grass in a vacant lot at Cone St. and Upton Ave. was nearing 6 feet. (Tony Geftos)

Two and a half weeks later, the six foot tall grass remains uncut. (Tony Geftos)

As spokesperson for the city says the vacant lot should have been cut as well, citing a worker shortage for the delay, writing in an email:

You’re 100 percent correct. That should have already been cut. We are checking with the contractor and getting them there. I have been told that contractors are having issues staffing crews, similar to restaurants having difficulty finding workers. This contractor is behind on work because crews are light and the work is heavy.

To report tall grass to the City of Toledo, contact Engage Toledo by clicking here.

