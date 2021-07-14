7/14: Dan’s Wednesday AM Forecast
Mainly dry midweek; scattered strong storms Thursday PM
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A few waterspouts are possible this morning over western Lake Erie, though the afternoon will be much drier than the past several with highs in the mid-80s and only a few showers possible. The same can’t be said for Thursday, with a line of strong storms looking to roll in after the evening commute -- and more rounds of rain will persist through Friday as well.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.