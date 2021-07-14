Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Bowling Green have issued warrants for the arrest of five suspects in connection with a large fight that happened in the city’s downtown over the weekend.

Warrants were issued for the following people:

Isiah Harrison, 21, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot

Paul Somerville, 19, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot

Diego Shumate, 19, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot

Quentin Banks, 19, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot

Dominic Haslinger, 19, of Toledo: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot

Harrison, Somerville, and Shumate have been arrested and lodged in the Wood County Justice Center. A judge set Somerville’s bond at $25,000, while bond for Harrison and Shumate were set at $20,000 each.

Bowling Green Police said a fight broke out in the 100 block of N. Main St. around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. They said the fight involved dozens of people.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Bowling Green Detective Bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

Callers are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.

