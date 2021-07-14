Traffic
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Bowling Green have issued warrants for the arrest of five suspects in connection with a large fight that happened in the city’s downtown over the weekend.

Warrants were issued for the following people:

  • Isiah Harrison, 21, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot
  • Paul Somerville, 19, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot
  • Diego Shumate, 19, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot
  • Quentin Banks, 19, of Bowling Green: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot
  • Dominic Haslinger, 19, of Toledo: Two counts of Felonious Assault and Aggravated Riot

Harrison, Somerville, and Shumate have been arrested and lodged in the Wood County Justice Center. A judge set Somerville’s bond at $25,000, while bond for Harrison and Shumate were set at $20,000 each.

Bowling Green Police said a fight broke out in the 100 block of N. Main St. around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. They said the fight involved dozens of people.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Bowling Green Detective Bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

Callers are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.

