Authorities searching for Toledo stabbing suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Marshals and Toledo Police are asking for help finding a suspect accused of stabbing a Toledo woman last Wednesday.

TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block of Cherry Street on July 7. The victim, 29-year-old Jacklynn Hintz, was severely injured.

Osley is described as 5′4″ 140lb Black woman. She is wanted by Toledo Police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to police records, Hintz told police Osley stabbed her after they had a fight that lasted most of the day.

Those with information on Osley’s location are asked to contact authorities and can do so anonymously. They may be eligible for a cash reward, police said. Contact the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or the U.S. Marshals Office at 1-419-259-6286. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

