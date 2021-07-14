Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Authorities searching for Toledo stabbing suspect

TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block...
TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block of Cherry Street on July 7.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Marshals and Toledo Police are asking for help finding a suspect accused of stabbing a Toledo woman last Wednesday.

TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block of Cherry Street on July 7. The victim, 29-year-old Jacklynn Hintz, was severely injured.

Osley is described as 5′4″ 140lb Black woman. She is wanted by Toledo Police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

According to police records, Hintz told police Osley stabbed her after they had a fight that lasted most of the day.

TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block...
TPD said 30-year-old Pecola Osley from Toledo is responsible for a stabbing in the 3200 block of Cherry Street on July 7.(Toledo Police Department)

Those with information on Osley’s location are asked to contact authorities and can do so anonymously. They may be eligible for a cash reward, police said. Contact the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or the U.S. Marshals Office at 1-419-259-6286. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
COVID-19 Delta variant found in Lucas County
Toledo Councilman John Hobbs III
Toledo City Council member accused of misusing state time, vehicle in role as state employee
A Toledo Fire & Rescue boat
Rescue divers suspend search for man in Maumee River near downtown Toledo
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl

Latest News

7/14: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl
July incentives now being offered in hopes of meeting high demand
Red Cross faces severe blood shortage
While donors across the country have rolled up their sleeves to give blood this summer, The...
As Red Cross faces severe blood shortage, Northwest Ohio Chapter calling for donors