COVID Delta variant on the rise in Ohio

By Alexis Means
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Health officials say the Delta Variant is on the rise in Ohio. Doctors say COVID is surging in some states, mostly among the young and the unvaccinated.

Ohio has seen a rise in cases coming out of the 4th of July holiday. Health officials are urging those who are unvaccinated to continue to socially distance and wear a mask to reduce your risk.

“There are some things that they can do to reduce their risk especially for those groups of individuals who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated,” said The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Chief Clinical Office Andrew Thomas, MD.

Health organizations are pulling out all the incentives in hopes of people taking the shot. Gift cards worth $50, rewards and free rides are just a few incentives that Ohio health plans are offering to boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate among Medicaid members.

