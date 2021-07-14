Error could lead to thousands having to repay unemployment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mistake could lead to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders repaying their unemployment.

The state inadvertently allowed workers to claim federal jobless benefits for unapproved reasons. Letters have now been mailed, asking nearly 650,000 people to re-submit their paperwork.

According to the letter, Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) gave four reasons that were not provided or approved by the United States Department of Labor in its original application and continued claim filing (certification), paying out benefits.

Four non-qualifying reasons for Michigan’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA):

Your work hours have been reduced as a direct result of COVID-19

You are seeking part-time employment and affected by COVID-19

You have an insufficient work history to qualify for regular employment compensation and are affected by COVID-19

You are unemployed or working less than regular hours as a result of COVID-19 and were denied benefits on another claim.

New accepted COVID-19 related reasons:

I was denied continued employment benefits because I refused to return to work or accept an offer of work at a worksite that, in either instance, is not in compliance with local, state, or national health and safety standards directly related to COVID-19. This includes but is not limited to those related to facial mask-wearing, physical distancing measures, or the provision of personal protective equipment consistent with public health guidelines.

I provide services to an educational institution or educational service agency and am unemployed or partially employed because of volatility in the work scheduled that is directly caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. This includes, but is not limited to, changes in schedules and partial closures.

I am an employee and my hours have been reduced or I was laid off as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The letter states “As a result of the expanded COVID-19 related reasons, you may be eligible for PUA based on one of the approved qualifying reasons.”

There is some obvious overlap between the newly approved reasons and the four non-qualifying reasons. The UIA says that because of the three added reasons, 42,092 people who were initially denied benefits in Michigan are now eligible. Letters have also been sent to those claimants.

Those who receive the letter have 20 days to re-file or risk being labeled unqualified. The UIA says people who do not provide a new self-attestation will have their claims re-evaluated based on the non-qualifying reasons previously provided.

The state is considering giving some a pass on the repayments.

Here are all the other COVID-19 reasons that have been accepted to qualify for PUA benefits during the pandemic:

I have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or am experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and am seeking a medical diagnosis.

A member of my household has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

I am providing care for a family member or a member of my household who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A child or other person in my household for which I am the primary caregiver is unable to attend school or another facility that is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and such school or facility care is required for me to work.

I am unable to reach my place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I am unable to reach my place of employment because I have been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19.

I was scheduled to commence employment and do not have a job or am unable to reach the job as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I have become the breadwinner or major support for my household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19.

I quit my job as a direct result of COVID-19.

My place of employment is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

I am self-employed (including an independent contractor and gig worker) and experienced a significant reduction of my customary or usual services because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

