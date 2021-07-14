Traffic
Gov. Whitmer requests disaster declaration from President Biden

The request is in response to last month’s damage from flooding southeast Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer visited Detroit to join Mayor Mike Duggan and others to assess the flooding damage...
Gov. Whitmer visited Detroit to join Mayor Mike Duggan and others to assess the flooding damage in Southeast Michigan.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sent a letter asking President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster for the state. The request is in response to last month’s damage from flooding southeast Michigan.

“We are working as quickly as possible to speed up the timeline for this request that Michigan families need so desperately to recover from these historic floods,” said Gov. Whitmer. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw Counties residents who suffered damage to their homes and loss of personal property.”

If granted, this would open federally funded grants for temporary housing assistance, low-cost loans for those uninsured, and other recovery programs for families and businesses.

From July 8-10 assessments were conducted based on information provided by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). State leaders requested a joint preliminary damage assessment with federal and local officials to review and confirm the most severely damaged homes and businesses across Wayne County.

State officials reviewed the results and determined the extent of damage reached the level necessary to apply for federal aid.

The governor’s request now goes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA will then advise the president on which decision he should make.

Read Gov. Whitmer’s 39-page letter HERE.

