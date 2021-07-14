Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Jelly donuts, sardines lure bear down from tree outside NC hospital

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Video captures a black bear climbing down a tree to get some tasty treats.

Jelly donuts and sardines did the trick.

The bear was seen around a tree at an area hospital early Wednesday morning.

An employee at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the bear probably showed up Monday night.

Officials say the cub, now called Rex, is around 18 months old and weighs between 70 and 80 pounds.

They are hoping he will find his own way to safer habitats.

Officials say the bear is not a threat to people but urged everyone to be cautious when in the area.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
COVID-19 Delta variant found in Lucas County
Toledo Councilman John Hobbs III
Toledo City Council member accused of misusing state time, vehicle in role as state employee
A Toledo Fire & Rescue boat
Rescue divers suspend search for man in Maumee River near downtown Toledo
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl

Latest News

The lawsuit contends Florida's law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing...
Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US
U.S. overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
7/14: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl