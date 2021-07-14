Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
COVID-19 Delta variant found in Lucas County
Toledo Councilman John Hobbs III
Toledo City Council member accused of misusing state time, vehicle in role as state employee
A Toledo Fire & Rescue boat
Rescue divers suspend search for man in Maumee River near downtown Toledo
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl

Latest News

The lawsuit contends Florida's law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing...
Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law
U.S. overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
7/14: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl