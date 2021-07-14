Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus vaccination law

The lawsuit contends Florida's law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing...
The lawsuit contends Florida's law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing risk of contracting the virus.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Miami federal court, contends that the law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing risk of contracting the virus. Norwegian intends to restart cruises from Florida ports Aug. 15 with vaccinations required for all passengers. Norwegian wants a judge to lift the ban by Aug. 6.

The law imposes a fine of $5,000 each time a cruise line mandates that a passenger provide vaccination proof.

The lawsuit names as a defendant Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Scott Rivkees, who is head of the state Health Department. Rivkees is an appointee of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose spokeswoman said the cruise line’s policy discriminates against children under 12 and others who are not vaccinated.

Other cruise lines, including Carnival and Royal Caribbean, have already begun voyages from Florida with a variety of policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Spain’s top court rules pandemic lockdown unconstitutional

— WHO: Weekly virus cases at nearly 3M globally

— London mayor wants to keep mask use on public transportation

— Fired vaccinations official says Tennessee leaders put politics over children’s health

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
COVID-19 Delta variant found in Lucas County
Toledo Councilman John Hobbs III
Toledo City Council member accused of misusing state time, vehicle in role as state employee
A Toledo Fire & Rescue boat
Rescue divers suspend search for man in Maumee River near downtown Toledo
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl

Latest News

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US
U.S. overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
7/14: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl