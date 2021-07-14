As Red Cross faces severe blood shortage, Northwest Ohio Chapter calling for donors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While donors across the country have rolled up their sleeves to give blood this summer, the American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage.

The numbers are somewhat staggering. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to met the current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries.

The Red Cross is adding extra incentives for donors this summer. Anyone who gives blood this July will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and receive an automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year and a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knotts Berry Farm.

“A lot of the companies that would typically host blood drives aren’t operating at the capacity that they should,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, executive director of the Northwest Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross. “Their offices are closed, they have limited staff, they’re hybrid, and so the community drives that we have on the calendar, whether they be at the Oaks Lodge or churches or other community centers are the ones we could encourage you to support.”

Appointments are highly encouraged. To find a community drive in your area go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

