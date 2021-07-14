Toledo family finally gets power company to clean up debris

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family, who chose to remain anonymous, had been at a stand still with Toledo Edison. The power company had been repairing lines in the backyard of a neighboring property when debris was falling into this family’s yard.

The family reached out to Toledo Edison several times to clean up the debris.

“The lady told me that it wasn’t in their policy to clean up after they restoration services. I said, ‘even after you throw the stuff in someone else’s yard’ and she told me its not their policy to clean up,” said the anonymous homeowner. “We got to get this here cleaned up somehow. We have kids here... young kids, that like to play in the back.”

Toledo Edison stands by its policy and say’s it is not their responsibility to clean up after storm debris.

“Cleaning up the tree debris left by storms or emergency storm restoration work is typically the responsibility of property owners,” says Lauren Siburkis, the Toledo Edison spokeswoman.

After weeks of calls to Edison, the power company agreed to remove the branches from the family’s yard today.

“While it’s not our standard practice to remove storm related tree debris, there are situations where we step in and help our customers out, like we did today,” said Siburkis. “In the aftermath of a severe weather we often have hundreds and thousands of damaged locations, so when our crews are trimming trees or removing trees to make repairs to a power line, we must leave the tree debris on that customers property so that we can move to the next damaged location as quickly as possible and get customers back up and running.”

