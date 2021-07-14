TPS reluctant toward Toledo teachers’ call for more cops in schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Federation of Teachers is demanding TPS triple police presence inside schools.

TFT President Kevin Dalton shared this message in a social media post last month.

“By increasing police presence in our schools, it will not only keep our schools safer, but it would maintain instructional integrity and create a more effective and efficient classroom environment for students to learn.”

TPS has 6 TPD School Resource Officers, 7 TPS SRO’s assigned to high schools. There’s also 39 campus protection officers who add security but don’t carry weapons or make arrests.

“I would challenge us, the board has challenged us, to look at what can we do to prevent and need less police forces within the building and making sure we are dealing with the socio-emotional well being of our students,” TPS Deputy Superintendent Jim Gant said.

School leaders ae monitoring what’s been going on in the streets of Toledo this summer.

Gun violence involving Toledo Teens is at an all-time high.

”We’ve been talking about it a bit, we do have resource funds that we can utilize in order to help deal with the socio-emotional of our students. We have staff in place to help and be reactive with our SRO’s and our TPD officers as well,” Gant said.

TPS leaders say they are working on a plan to support students while keeping teachers safe.

“We are excited about providing more supports to our students and I think that’s a direct result of some of the funds we will be getting from the government that will help assist with that as well.”

TPS students return to class August 18.

