Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPS reluctant toward Toledo teachers’ call for more cops in schools

TFT demands TPS to beef up security
(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Federation of Teachers is demanding TPS triple police presence inside schools.

TFT President Kevin Dalton shared this message in a social media post last month.

“By increasing police presence in our schools, it will not only keep our schools safer, but it would maintain instructional integrity and create a more effective and efficient classroom environment for students to learn.”

TPS has 6 TPD School Resource Officers, 7 TPS SRO’s assigned to high schools. There’s also 39 campus protection officers who add security but don’t carry weapons or make arrests.

“I would challenge us, the board has challenged us, to look at what can we do to prevent and need less police forces within the building and making sure we are dealing with the socio-emotional well being of our students,” TPS Deputy Superintendent Jim Gant said.

School leaders ae monitoring what’s been going on in the streets of Toledo this summer.

Gun violence involving Toledo Teens is at an all-time high.

”We’ve been talking about it a bit, we do have resource funds that we can utilize in order to help deal with the socio-emotional of our students. We have staff in place to help and be reactive with our SRO’s and our TPD officers as well,” Gant said.

TPS leaders say they are working on a plan to support students while keeping teachers safe.

“We are excited about providing more supports to our students and I think that’s a direct result of some of the funds we will be getting from the government that will help assist with that as well.”

TPS students return to class August 18.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Police investigating downtown Bowling Green brawl
Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner
Finkbeiner considering run at Toledo mayoral race
Toledo Councilman John Hobbs III
Toledo City Council member accused of misusing state time, vehicle in role as state employee
KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
13-year-old remains in critical condition two weeks after near-drowning
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
COVID-19 Delta variant found in Lucas County

Latest News

At the end of June 2021, the grass in a vacant lot at Cone St. and Upton Ave. was nearing 6 feet.
6 foot tall grass remains uncut
A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Witnesses: George Floyd mural at Summit and Lagrange destroyed by lightning strike
It was created by students at TSA
Students turning Jeep grilles into artwork
Toledo police say drug dealers are disguising methamphetamine to look like ecstasy pills
TPD: drug dealers may be selling you ‘meth’ instead of ‘ecstasy’