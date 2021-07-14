Zepf Center takes over NW Ohio emergency mental health crisis care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 30 years, Rescue Crisis at the corner of Cherry and Collingwood closed its doors and now there’s a new place to call for emergency mental health services.

It’s the Zepf Center. The 24-hour hotline number is 419-904-2273.

Deb Flores is the CEO of Zepf Center and says the agency just received a two-year $4-million dollar grant to provide crisis mental health services to Toledo and NW Ohio.

“We’re able to make an assessment if they can come into the facility or we can go out and provide them support.”

Flores says Zepf is in the process of hiring additional staff to expand and provide the services needed which will also cover emergency addiction services as well. “Based on what the need is at that moment, we’re going to be able to assess the situation. Link them to community partners or just provide them the support they need.”

This is all part of the Certified Community Behavior Health Clinic model for care delivery. This means the agency has access to community primary care health, mental health, addiction services, and crisis mental health.

Again the 24/7/365 crisis care number is 419-904-2273

