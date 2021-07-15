7/15: Dan’s Thursday AM Forecast

With highs near 90 and lots of humidity still, storms are likely after 3pm, with gusty winds and hail the greatest threats along with heavy rain. We’re still looking for Friday’s PM round to get on the stronger side as well in a few cells that develop, despite the temperature drop to 80F. Lingering showers will roll into Saturday morning, slowly drying out through the rest of the weekend.

