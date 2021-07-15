Traffic
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house early Thursday in East Toledo

A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car ran into a house during a gunfight in the 200 block of Navarre in the early hours of Thursday.

Family members who live in the house said it was hit around 1:30 a.m. They said an SUV and a white car were coming down the alley, with occupants firing guns at each other. The SUV ran the car into the porch.

The homeowner saw multiple young adults get out of the car and flee before police arrived. Officers found a gun in the car, which was towed.

The SUV hit a car parked in the alley before driving off.

Damage to the home is boarded up. There were no injuries reported.

