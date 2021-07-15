City of Toledo asking for public input on COVID-19 relief spending

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Toledo City Council members held a press conference Thursday morning requesting public input on how the city should spend more than $180 million in federal funding. The money was allocated for localities after the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year.

City leaders encouraged residents to weigh in on the Toledo Rescue Plan through a survey available on the city’s website and attend public meetings.

The first meeting on the Toledo Recovery Plan is scheduled for next Thursday, July 22. It will be held at Rogers High School at 6:00 p.m.

A virtual meeting is set for Wednesday, August 4 at noon via Zoom. You can find the link to the meeting here.

Here’s a list of additional meetings:

Tuesday, August 10: Whitmer High School, 6:00 p.m

Tuesday, August 17: Toledo Lucas County Public Library, main branch, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24: Waite High School, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31: Scott High School, 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz called the federal funding a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and hopes to hit the ground running by early 2022.

“We sincerely need to hear from the public,” Kapszukiewicz said. “We can’t possibly do this work without knowing how the citizens would like us to spend their money in a process that none of us have ever gone through before... in a process that no other city or mayor or city council has ever gone through before.”

A task force of city council members was also formed to work closely on the legislative process for determining how the money will be spent. Councilmember Vanice Williams, one of the task force members, said COVID-19 highlighted the struggles within Toledo’s most vulnerable neighborhoods -- and bringing those affected into the conversation is essential.

“This will not fix everything but it’s a great start to something for our future, for our children, our neighborhoods, our infrastructure,” Williams said.

