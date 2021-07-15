Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fast food restaurants compete for workers

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every major road is dotted with ‘Help Wanted’ signs. It’s an effort by the fast-food restaurant industry to get their staffing back up to full speed following the pandemic.

And many are pulling out all the stops. Some fast-food restaurants are paying between 13 and 15 dollars an hour, which is almost double the Ohio minimum wage of $8.80.

Some McDonald’s are offering signing and staying bonuses.

Justin Amburgey owns two Chick-fil-A franchises, and even though they’re up to staff after hiring 90 people in the last three month, it’s still a challenge. “Winter and Spring have been super hard. Like we actually had to turn off our curbside business because we couldn’t staff it.”

Amburgey says they too have increased their wages by about 25%, offering 13 to 15 dollars an hour and holding open interviews on Mondays between 4 and 6.

Dr. Laurence Fink is the UT Department of Management chairman in the College of Business and says “There’s a bidding war and other industries can pay more than restaurants, Fewer people graduating from high school or college. Students which would normally supply a lot of the fast food and restaurant workers.”

And the climate for working with the public is also pushing some people away.

“They’re citing just hostile customers that don’t want to follow safety protocols. They feel they’re at risk.”

Add to that the bottleneck coming out of a pandemic where all businesses opened back up at the same time and the restaurant industry is struggling.

“Workers will have to be treated with there will be more bonuses. Restaurants are trying to make it for the ones who are loyal that they’ll have a faster career track upward.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl

Latest News

Larcom shows her safe trucker hat as she reminisces over times before her injury.
Injured semi-truck driver wants to make safety changes
She caught it while fishing in Luna Pier
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie
The Sylvania university still has high hopes, and will aim for 70% of students being vaccinated.
Lourdes University falling short of “80 in 80” vaccine goal; still has high hopes
Britney Spears is calling for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.
#FreeBritney - How the pop star’s conservatorship battle could change lives around the country