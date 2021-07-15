Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Suspended Toledo City Council member facing bribery, extortion charges is running for council again

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Larry Sykes, a suspended Toledo City Council member facing federal bribery and extortion charges, is running for city council again, the Lucas County Board of Elections confirmed on Thursday.

Sykes is seeking an at-large seat on Toledo City Council. It comes one year after he and three other council members, Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson, were arrested in the corruption scheme.

The suspended council members are accused of accepting bribes while in office in a “pay-to-play” scheme to pass legislation.

All four members were suspended from their roles on city council and have denied the allegations.

No trial dates have been set. If convicted, they could face 10 years for bribery charges and 20 years for extortion charges. They could also face up to $250,000 in fines.

The Office of the Ohio Attorney General told 13abc it is not aware of anything that would prevent someone from running for public office unless they were convicted of a crime.

Attorney Keith Mitchell was also charged in the scheme before he passed away earlier this year.

The charges accused the council members and Mitchell of “knowingly, and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate and agree with each other to obstruct, delay, and affect commerce and the movement of articles and commodities in commerce by extortion.”

As of Thursday, 9 others officially filed their petitions to run for Toledo City Council:

  • James Kushlan
  • Katie Moline
  • Cerssandra McPherson
  • MacGregor Driscoll
  • Michele Grim
  • Tony Dia
  • Glenn Cook
  • Brenda Snyder
  • Tom Names

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mural for George Floyd painted in Downtown Toledo has collapsed.
Lightning? Disrepair? Conflicting reports on what may have caused George Floyd mural to collapse
Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel recovered a body from the Maumee River in downtown Toledo on...
Authorities recover body from Maumee River
A car crashed into a home on Navarre Ave. in the early hours of Thursday, July 15.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car runs into house amid gunfire early Thursday in East Toledo
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Lowertown could become Toledo’s newest entertainment district
Bowling Green Police are asking for information from the public about a downtown fight that...
Authorities in BG make arrests in connection with weekend brawl

Latest News

Britney Spears is calling for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.
#FreeBritney - How the pop star’s conservatorship battle could change lives around the country
The Sylvania university still has high hopes, and will aim for 70% of students being vaccinated.
Lourdes University falling short of “80 in 80” vaccine goal
britney
#FreeBritney - How the pop star's conservatorship battle could change lives around the country
Amy Larcom, a semi-truck driver, is working to change the law after a semi-truck door fell on...
Trucker driver works to make changes to the law
It is causing serious concerns in a lot of states
Local woman catches goldfish in Lake Erie